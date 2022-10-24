A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Valencia Province over the violent death of his elderly lover in Albalat de la Ribera.

Police detained Alex C on Saturday in another town, a day after the body of Rafael Gausach, 72, was discovered in a garden planer on a communal terrace at his property.

The young man became the main suspect in the Guardia Civil probe and according to neighbours had been a regular visitor to Mr. Gausach’s Calle de Pont home for months.

Police heard about a series of ‘angry discussions’ and ‘fights’.

Alex.C maintained a close friendship and sexual relationship with Gausach, who lived on his own, and was described as ‘well-liked’ in Albalat.

His neighbours called Albalat City Council on Friday to report a strong stench coming from Mr.Gausach’s property.

Sueca Guardia Civil asked firefighters to break down the front door, and saw items strewn everywhere in a dirty property that contained blood spatter.

The communal terrace was inspected with an odour coming from a three-metre long garden planter.

Mr Gausach’s body was found in it, totally covered with junk including broken pots and plastic, meaning no neighbours could have spotted it.

It had been dumped there for almost a week.

A forensic examination confirmed that he died from a beating, and older injuries and bruises from previous assaults were detected.

Alex.C is due to appear in court on Tuesday.