BIOPARC Valencia got out the bunting on Wednesday to celebrate the tenth birthday of the first gorilla to be born in the Valencian Community.

Ebo’s birth in 2012 was a crucial part of the international conservation programme to preserve the Western Lowland Gorilla.

Ebo was treated to decorations, food, and a spectacular birthday cake.

He was joined by his three younger brothers, Virunga, Pepe, and Felix plus the majestic Silverback gorilla, Mambie- aged 31, plus the females Ali, Nalani, and Fossey.

PARTY TIME(BIOPARC Valencia image)

Ebo got his name from the BIOPARC Foundation’s participation in the Ebo Forest Research Project in Cameroon.

The forest is home to a group of gorillas as well as other primates and species threatened by changes to the local ecosystem.

In 2020, BIOPARC and other international groups joined forces to overturn the mass felling of trees in the forest to create an oil palm plantation which have displaced tropical forests around the world.

