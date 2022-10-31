A mass brawl in the centre of Valencia saw two people stabbed close to the bullring.

The fight on Sunday evening involved around 30 people belonging to two gangs.

The brawlers used bottles as weapons and there were two stabbings.

Eye-witnesses said one man was knifed outside the McDonald’s outlet on Calle Xativa.

A second man was stabbed in front of the Valencian Museum of Illustration and Modernity on Calle Quevedo.

Policia Nacional and Valencia Policia Local attended the scene along with SAMU paramedics.

No details were given about any arrests being made.

It’s the latest of series of city centre fights with 70 people involved in a gang punch-up the previous weekend on the Gran Via Marques del Tuna.

Valencia City Security councillor, Aaron Cano, said: “Violence is present in certain youths and need to know how to correct those attitudes as well as being vigilant and taking the appropriate measures”.

The far-right Vox party accused Cano of not doing enough to stop the violence.

Council group spokesman, Pepe Gosalbez, said: “Mr. Cano recently said Valencia is a safe city which is a lie as the statistics don’t reflect that.”

