SINCE last April 20, and after two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the mask ceased to be mandatory inside buildings in Spain, with a few exceptions.
Six months on, some of these exceptions are still in place.
It is still compulsory to wear a mask in the following spaces:
- Medical settings such as health centres, hospitals, pharmacies and blood transfusion centres, workers and visitors, although hospital patients do not have to wear them in their room.
- Masks also have to be worn by people who work in or visit care homes, although they are not compulsory for the residents themselves.
- Passengers on planes, trains, buses and any other type of public transport still have to wear a mask, but not in stations or on platforms.
- On ships, masks have to be worn in enclosed spaces if it is not possible to maintain 1.5 metres social distance, except in cabins with their cabin–sharing contacts.
- Air-travel: Wearing a face mask is not mandatory in Spanish airports, however, mandatory use of masks on planes can vary depending on the country that the flight is going to.
