SINCE last April 20, and after two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the mask ceased to be mandatory inside buildings in Spain, with a few exceptions.

Six months on, some of these exceptions are still in place.

It is still compulsory to wear a mask in the following spaces:

Medical settings such as health centres, hospitals, pharmacies and blood transfusion centres, workers and visitors, although hospital patients do not have to wear them in their room.

Masks also have to be worn by people who work in or visit care homes, although they are not compulsory for the residents themselves.

Passengers on planes, trains, buses and any other type of public transport still have to wear a mask, but not in stations or on platforms.

On ships, masks have to be worn in enclosed spaces if it is not possible to maintain 1.5 metres social distance, except in cabins with their cabin – sharing contacts.

sharing contacts. Air-travel: Wearing a face mask is not mandatory in Spanish airports, however, mandatory use of masks on planes can vary depending on the country that the flight is going to.

? Recuerda. La #mascarilla sigue siendo obligatoria tanto para los trabajadores como para los visitantes de centros, servicios y establecimientos sanitarios como:



?? Centros de salud

?? Farmacias

?? Centros de transfusión…



