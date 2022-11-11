GIBRALTAR remembered the 20 million people who died during World War One this Friday with a number of ceremonies to mark Armistice Day across the British territory.

Government ministers held a two minute silence followed by a gun salute at the Parliament lobby.

British military personnel gathered in the Tower Courtyard at Gibraltar’s naval base to commemorate Armistice Day.

Command chaplain Danny Hernandez led a religious service with a prayer before an officer read out the ‘Roll of Honour’.

It was followed by a two minute silence.

Then official piper David Moir played ‘The Still’ and ‘Carry On’ on his bagpipes from the top of the tower.

Royal Gibraltar Police officers and civilians held their own two-minute silence at New Mole House.

Royal Gibraltar Police Officers line up to pay their respects at New Mole House

Gibraltar Governor Sir David Steel will lead the Ceremony of Remembrance on Sunday at the British War Memorial on Line Wall Road.

King Charles III approved the Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

After the Steel reads the Bidding, attendees will observe a two minute silence followed by a saluting gun and the sounding of the Last Post.

Wreaths will be laid during an inter-denominational service and the ceremony will conclude with the National Anthem.

