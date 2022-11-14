A 6-year-old girl has been taken into care after her drunken mother, 26, fell asleep on a bus stop bench in an undisclosed Valencia area town.

Passers-by called the police at around 3.00 pm last Friday with the youngster, having noticeable bruising on her nose, crying in the street.

Policia Nacional officers discovered two opened bottles of wine on the woman along with a credit card which identified her.

A patrol car went to the address where the mother and daughter had stayed the previous night to see if anybody could take care of the child.

They had been there alone and the youngster was taken for a medical examination.

She told police that her mother was regularly drunk and had assaulted her.

Her parent was taken to court while she was transferred to a children’s home.

