EIGHT specialist diabetic day care units will be set up across the Valencian Community in 2023.

The first will open in February and will be based within hospitals and medical centres.

The list of locations is yet to be announced.

There are around 600,000 diabetics in the Valencia region and numbers are rising.

Each of the new centres will get an endocrinologist, a podiatrist and a nurse.

The Valencian Community Federation of Diabetics, backed by doctors, have long campaigned for specialist units to be established.

Valencian Health Minister, Miguel Minguez, said: “This will be a great advance in the treatment of diabetes and helping the lives of sufferers.”

“We will be able to act on a preventive basis to stop ulcers and other consequences of diabetes,” he added.

Thousands of people- especially older residents- risk foot or leg amputation where excess sugar levels prevent proper blood circulation around their body.

