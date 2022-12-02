3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Telde - € 190,000

Apartment Telde, Gran Canaria 3 beds 2 baths € 190,000

Housing located in the neighborhood of San Gregorio, totally exterior, has 81 m2 useful, distributed in 3 rooms (one of them with bathroom en suite and bathtub), all rooms have shutters and mosquito nets, the other bathroom is complete for the use from the rest of the house and has a shower. Dining room and separate kitchen, with space for breakfast table and utility room.The house has an alarm system and the building has video surveillance. It includes a parking space very close to the access door to the elevator and storage room… See full property details