A coachload of Ukraine children arrives in Valencia on Thursday to spend a peaceful and safe Christmas holiday with local families.

54 youngsters aged between 6 and 12 years are making the journey after leaving communities in Ivankiv and Kharkiv.

Their coach crossed into Poland early on Wednesday morning with the group posing for a photo(above).

They will stay for six weeks with foster families in the Valencian Community, thus escaping the cold weather and the ravages of war.

The visit has been organised by the Valencian charity, the Juntos Por la Vida(Together for Life) Foundation.

Its president, Clara Arnal, said: “10 months have passed since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the situation continues to be difficult due to the alarms, the curfews, and the continuing threat of bombardment.”

“The children have to live in the cold and many hours power cut as well as the ability to go to school or even continue with online lessons, “ she added.

Arnal said the Ukrainian families can ‘rest easy’ as their children will be well cared for by Valencian families who are waiting for them with ‘great enthusiasm’.

Together for Life continues to bring humanitarian aid to villages and towns in Ukraine and a lorry has just arrived there with clothing, blankets, food, medicine, in addition to electrical generators.

All of the items have been paid for by voluntary donations.

Computer tablets are also being collected for students in the Ivankiv area.

