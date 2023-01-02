BRAZILIAN footballer Dani Alves is being investigated by the Mossos d’Esquadra for an alleged sex assault in a Barcelona nightclub.

A woman has accused the ex-Barcelona winger of stuffing his hand into her underwear.

The incident happened at the Sutton Club in the early hours of Friday morning.

The victim reported what happened to her friends, who notified club security staff.

Mossos officers went to the club and took a statement from the woman.

She was taken to hospital for an examination and Alves has been interviewed by the police.

People close to Dani Alves have denied the accusation.

Though admitting the footballer was in the club, they claimed ‘nothing happened’ and that he was there ‘for a short time’.

He’s taking a break in Spain after playing for Brazil in the World Cup in Qatar.

Alves, 39, made 408 appearances in two stints for Barcelona before signing a one-year-deal last summer to join Mexican League side UNAM.

