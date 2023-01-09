A 44-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on the Canary Island of Tenerife after allegedly stabbing to death his ex-wife, who was 44. One of the victim’s children was also injured after he tried to defend his mother.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, saw the man stab his victim twice. Sources close to the investigation told Spanish media that four children were living in the home where the crime took place, which is located in the Armeñime neighbourhood in the municipality of Adeje, in the southwest of the island.

This latest killing came on a black day for domestic violence, and on the back of a black month.

There were four domestic violence killings on Sunday in Spain, including two men who were arrested on suspicion of killing their partners in Ciudad Real and Cádiz.

What’s more, a man was arrested in Almería after confessing to killing a woman in Roquetas de Mar, according to Spanish press reports.

In December, a total of 11 women were killed by their partners or ex-partners in Spain. The total figures for 2022 are yet to be finalised, but so far at least 46 women are confirmed to have died in domestic violence incidents.

Since records of these crimes began in 2003, a total of 1,179 women have lost their lives in such killings.

