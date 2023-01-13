FINESTRAT council wants to stop the erosion of sand from Cala de Finestrat beach on the northern Costa Blanca.

It’s an urban cove of around 200 metres and is a busy area for beach goers in the summer.

The authority has urged the Provincial Coastal Service to take action but has so far not received a response.

A report has also been sent to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition.

The council says regeneration is needed on a stretch from the mouth of the reservoir that accumulates water from the La Cala ravine to the Plaza del Anfora.

It has noted a continuing loss of sand over the years and it has not been replaced naturally.

Heavy storms in recent years have also contributed to the problem.

Finestrat council added that it has tried to the use the underwater Posidonia plant as a way of slowing down the loss of sand, but with little success.

A report produced by the authority’s Senior Environmental Technician last November pointed out that the breakwater in front of the Plaza del Anfora is deteriorating.

It says that is down to sea erosion and is one of the reasons for the continuing loss of sand in the area.