NATURE and environmental experts from the UK have visited Gibraltar to meet local scientists and find out how to best preserve its biodiversity.

The UK’s Joint Nature Conservation Committee and Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs held a two-day workshop on the Rock.

They met officials from the local Ministry of the Environment, the Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society (GONHS), University of Gibraltar, Gibraltar National Museum and Environmental Safety Group.

The visitors explored ways they could help prevent invasive species and human beings from damaging the local biosphere.

They also looked into more sustainable development that could stop climate change both on land and at sea.

Officials visited the Botanic Gardens, Tovey Cottage Interpretation Centre and wildlife sites around Gibraltar, including at sea.

Finally, they offered advice on how the UK Overseas Territories Biodiversity Strategy could help Gibraltar tackle its own environmental issues.

The visit was part of wider strategy on how the UK could help strengthen biodiversity goals in its Overseas Territories dotted across the globe.

“Over 90% of the UK’s biodiversity is in the Overseas Territories,” Gibraltar’s Minister of the Environment and co-chair of the Overseas Territories Minister’s Council John Cortes said.

“The work in these, including Gibraltar, is placing the importance of this biodiversity firmly on the map.

“DEFRA and JNCC are increasingly recognising the value of in-Territory expertise and facilitating exchanges between the Territories, as well as providing funding opportunities for biodiversity work here.

“Gibraltar will continue to play its part in sharing its experience and expertise in developing a strategy for biodiversity protection and enhancement throughout the Overseas Territories,” he added.

