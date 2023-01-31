THREE youngsters aged between 20 and 21 were killed on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a student flat in Huelva.

The victims, two of whom were female and one male, were students who were celebrating the end of their exams, and became trapped in a room when the blaze took hold.

Around 10 people were in the apartment at the time, according to the 112 emergency services in the Andalusia region.

‘There are no words for such a tragedy,’ said local mayor Gabriel Cruz after the tragedy, in comments reported by online daily El Confidencial. ‘They are youngsters who were enjoying moments of celebration at the end of the term. The pain is immense,’ he added.

?ACTUALIZACIÓN | Según fuentes de @policia, el inmueble siniestrado por el incendio de #Huelva es un piso de estudiantes en la barriada de Isla Chica y las víctimas mortales son jóvenes de entre 20 y 21 años de edad.



? @EPAndalucia pic.twitter.com/4ZODhPPyEw — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) January 31, 2023 A tweet from the 112 emergency services about the tragedy.

The alarm was raised at 7.45am when witnesses called the emergency services after spotting the fire.

A firefighter told reporters that the three victims were found ‘unconscious and had been severely affected by toxic gases’.

A heater in the sitting room of the apartment was confirmed by the firefighters as being the origin of the fire.

