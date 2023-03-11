A SWISS man resident in Gibraltar will spend 15 months in prison after he choked, kicked and spat at a woman during a number of violent attacks.

Ocean Village resident L.V., 26, also sent abusive voice clips to the victim via a well-known telephone messaging service.

He pleaded guilty to four charges of common assault and one charge of ‘Improper Use of Telecommunications’ at the Magistrates Court.

The attacks took place from December 2022 to February 2023.

The court heard how L.V. grabbed the woman with both hands and tried to choke her during one of the assaults.

His action left her feeling lightheaded and gave her red marks around her neck, police said.

Police officers arrested Swiss national at the start of March and he has been in jail awaiting trial until this week.

Since the government upped its fightback against domestic violence, courts have imprisoned a string of men for beating up women.

Royal Gibraltar Police chiefs set up a special unit to deal with the offences.

It encouraged women to come forward with their accusations ‘in the strictest confidence’.

READ MORE: