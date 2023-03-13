A 47-YEAR-OLD Spaniard has been jailed for running a cocaine laboratory out of an otherwise empty property in Benijofar on the Costa Blanca.

The cocaine producer made 320 kilometre round-trips to the lab from his home in Gandia, Valencia province.

Policia Nacional narcotics unit officers based out of Elche suspected a Benijofar address of housing a drugs production base.

After long periods of surveillance, they discovered nobody lived there, but saw a man who spent several hours inside during the week.

He was identified as making regular long journey south from Gandia.

A raid on the property confirmed the existence of the clandestine laboratory with an array of cocaine and drug processing equipment seized, along with €270

The man was arrested at a service area at Santomera in the Murcia region.

His car contained a hidden compartment where he kept chemical products used in the production of cocaine.

Ten bottles containing ethyl acetate, boric acid and other liquids were removed.

