A 47-YEAR-OLD Spaniard has been jailed for running a cocaine laboratory out of an otherwise empty property in Benijofar on the Costa Blanca.
The cocaine producer made 320 kilometre round-trips to the lab from his home in Gandia, Valencia province.
Policia Nacional narcotics unit officers based out of Elche suspected a Benijofar address of housing a drugs production base.
After long periods of surveillance, they discovered nobody lived there, but saw a man who spent several hours inside during the week.
He was identified as making regular long journey south from Gandia.
A raid on the property confirmed the existence of the clandestine laboratory with an array of cocaine and drug processing equipment seized, along with €270
The man was arrested at a service area at Santomera in the Murcia region.
His car contained a hidden compartment where he kept chemical products used in the production of cocaine.
Ten bottles containing ethyl acetate, boric acid and other liquids were removed.
