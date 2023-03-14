A 16-year-old girl was taken to Valencia’s Clinical Hospital after she was raped in broad daylight at a supermarket car park.

The Policia Nacional are investigating the assault including accessing security cameras belonging to the supermarket.

The attack happened at around 1.00 pm on Monday in the parking lot on the Camino de Moncada in the Torrefiel district of Valencia.

A woman leaving the supermarket witnessed the assault and phoned emergency services.

A group of people enjoying the Fallas fiestas rushed to help the victim and tried unsuccessfully to catch the assailant.

“We started yelling at him, I tried to get out after him to capture him, but I couldn’t reach him,” said one of the eye witnesses.

Another person said: “The girl was screaming while a man was raping her.”

The teenager could not speak to her helpers initially due to the trauma she went through but eventually managed to say that she did not know her attacker.