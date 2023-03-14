JAVEA council has applied for €5.6 of EU Tourism Sustainability money to help reduce visitor saturation during the summer at popular seaside spots.

Neighbouring areas like Benitatxell and Calpe already have some capacity restrictions at coves and Javea wants to follow suit over introducing controlled access to the Els Orguens and Llop Mari sea caves

A phone app would allow potential visitors to be able to view in real time access availability and to make reservations.

With European help, Javea also wants to finance the traffic controls it deploys every summer in the Granadella and Barraca or Portitxol coves.

The biggest project would be €2.5 million of improvements to the city’s busy Avenida Mediterraneo to convert it into a coastal path that would be safer for pedestrians and making it into a ‘transitional route’ between the marine and urban environment.

Javea council also wants the EU to fund the €1.4 million conversion of the Cap de Sant Antoni lighthouse buildings into an environmental and marine visitor.

Another budget line is €1.6 million to introduce energy-efficient lighting in municipal facilities

Other proposals include installing information boards to raise awareness of the natural environment and using eco-friendly materials for lights and pavements, as well as green ornaments to improve air pollution.