2 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in Torrevieja with pool - € 155,000

Torrevieja, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 155,000

Rocío del Mar, close to all services and shopping centers such as La Zenia Boulevard, Habaneras and Punta Marina and sports centers in Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja. It is an urbanized area with good communication with the AP -7 -332 and N motorway. A 10-minute drive from the golf courses, Las Ramblas, Las Colinas, Villamartín and Campoamor. The house is located within a residential area with a communal pool and garden area. It is located 50m from the beach of Punta Prima and Cala Piteras. Very close to all services such as restaurants, supermarkets, shops and 5 minutes from Zenia Boulevard… See full property details