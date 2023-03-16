SPAIN’S National Police force has busted a gang that was trafficking in protected species of eels.

The joint operation, which also involved the Portuguese and Galician authorities, seized 400 kilos of elvers, and also found nearly €77,000 in cash.

The main members of the organisation were in Portugal, with links to Spain, and they were dedicated to the illegal fishing of eels in the River Miño without the proper licences. They were then storing the animals and exporting them.

Two people were arrested in Pontevedra, while nine searches in Portugal yielded 11 suspects and six vehicles.

All of the detainees are facing charges for trafficking protected species, document fraud, VAT fraud and smuggling.

