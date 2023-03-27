THE National Police have arrested seven people in Marbella who were involved in distributing counterfeit notes.

In total 107 fraudulent bank notes were seized by the police which are deemed to be of ‘high quality’ by the European Central Bank.

The detainees were caught using notes with a 500-euro face value. The notes have been sourced back to Bulgaria.

The police found 25 cases of the notes being used, mostly in betting and clothing shops.

