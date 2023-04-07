ONE of Spain’s top draught beers is launching in Britain with Heineken UK bringing over Cruzcampo to the country.

The lager will be available exclusively on draught with Heineken describing it as a ‘a great quality experience at an accessible price’.

Cruzcampo was first brewed in Sevilla in 1904, and experts describe it as having subtle hoppy notes and fruity characteristics, finished with a signature bitterness, to make it a fresh, crisp, easy drinking beer.

“People in the UK want Spanish lager, so we thought we’d make it more accessible by launching Cruzcampo into the mainstream,” said Heineken UK’s Serena Smith.

“If you go to Spain on holiday and just ask for a beer, this is what you will get,” she claimed.

People in Spain will beg to differ with many different brands including Mahou, Amstel, Estrella Damm, and Estrella Galicia.

The most popular ones vary by region, with Cruzcampo understandably strong in its home area of Andalucia.

Spanish lager sales have risen by 73% in England alone over the last year with 20% of premium pints pulled is a Spanish originated brand like San Miguel, Estrella Damm, and Madri Excepional.

The British invasion has seen Barcelona-based SA Damm- makers of Estrella Damm- buy its first UK brewery last November by taking over the Eagle Brewery in Bedford.

Estrella Damm is currently sold in over 10,000 British bars and restaurants

At the time, SA Damm’s executive president Demetrio Carceller Arce said: “This deal will strengthen our position in the UK market and help drive our brand in the UK, a key market for the company’s international growth.”

