A 45-year-old Honduran man has been arrested in the district of Vallecas in Madrid for allegedly locking up his wife in their home for three months.

The victim, a 43-year-old woman, also from Honduras, was freed by Local Police officers on Saturday.

Both the accused and the victim are in an ‘irregular situation’ in Spain after entering the country a few months ago. He is believed to have threatened to report her to the authorities if she left the house.

The man is under investigation for alleged sexual assault, illegal detention and domestic abuse.

Local police arrived at Puerto Canfranc street after getting reports that a woman was screaming for help. The accused opened the flat door to police.

Puerto Canfranc street in Vallecas district. Google Maps

He was getting dressed and had the intention of leaving the house as according to him, ‘nothing had happened’.

But officers were told by the woman that her partner had taken away the flat keys and her passport when they arrived in the country and that he had seized control of her phone.

She also said he had forced her to have sexual relations with him. “He has forced me, he has forced me,” she repeated while her husband denied the facts and accused her of lying. Police arrested him and took him to a nearby police station.