PROSECUTORS want extradited British boxer Lewis Harry Briggs jailed for 14 years if he’s found guilty of stabbing a teenager to death in Estepona in November 2020.

The 23-year-old allegedly fatally stabbed Ulrich Perez, 19, in the heart in front of horrified passers-by at the Diana Park shopping centre on November 18.

A three page document filed by prosecutors calls on Briggs to pay over €600,000 in compensation to Ulrich’s parents if convicted of the killing.

The prosecutors also accuse Briggs of stealing car number plates from an Audi 8 and putting them on his white Mercedes.

If found guilty of that charge, he could get an additional two years and two months behind bars for fraud and theft.

The trial will be held in Malaga at a date yet to be disclosed

The death of Ulrich Perez shocked a tight-knit community who rallied round to support his family.

Briggs allegedly almost ran Perez over in his white Mercedes on a pedestrian crossing leading the pair to exchange some heated words.

It’s alleged that Briggs then drove off before returning moments later to stab the teen in the chest.

As Briggs allegedly sped off from the crossing, a client from the nearby vets ran over to the victim to try and stop the bleeding, while locals, including the boy’s mother, rushed over with towels, but he had been killed almost instantly.

Briggs fled the country where lived with his family in the Marbella area.

He often boxed at the MGM gym, which has welcomed stars like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

It was rebranded as the MTK Marbella gym in 2017 after it severed ties with the Irish mafia.

Briggs was arrested in West Yorkshire on December 20, 2020 after an international manhunt and was ordered to be extradited to Spain after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court ten days later.

