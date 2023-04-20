A 24-year-old ‘foreign’ man was found dead in Palma city centre on Wednesday morning.

His girlfriend called emergency services around 9.50am when the man collapsed in Calle Ocells unable to breath.

Medics quickly arrived at the scene, but he had already passed away.

Police have told the Olive Press that they suspect the death is drugs related, and an autopsy will be held. The man’s nationality has not been disclosed.

The death took place at Ocells Street in Palma city centre. Photo from Google Maps.

The death of the victim, in broad daylight and in the city centre, was cause of great expectation in the area.

Various neighbours, clients of local businesses as well as teachers and students of two local high schools attended the locus.