IT’S one of the few occasions in which you might accept your reservation at a top-end restaurant being usurped: when Bruce Springsteen, Steven Spielberg and Barack Obama rock up.

Barcelona’s Amar restaurant had the honour of the three global megastars walking through their doors with their respective spouses after midnight on Thursday.

Not that the stars, who charmed staff and patrons alike, would be so rude as to show up without a reservation. They had made one earlier that day.

The ‘very normal table’ tried some of Amar’s classic dishes, such as brioche toast with butter and caviar, Roses prawns, and wagyu meat.

For dessert?The chef’s macerated fruit cheesecake.

At the end of the night, Barack Obama asked to take a photo with his famous friends and all the staff of the restaurant: Credit: Twitter

Renowned chef Pol Perell, of El Bulli’s fame, personally attended to the table and its famous occupants.

The trio waved goodbye to staff a little after 2am – way after the restaurant’s usual closing time.

Barack and Michelle Obama had arrived in town earlier that night to see the opening concert of Bruce ‘the Boss’ Springsteen’s new European tour tonight.

Meanwhile, Spielberg had already been pottering around Barcelona for a few days.

