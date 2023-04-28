Two activists of climate group Futuro Vegetal swam naked in a fountain just outside the Royal Palace in Madrid on Thursday evening.
The two women, covered in red paint representing blood, went for a swim in front of the emblematic building with nothing on.
They also climbed the stone lions within the top of the fountain and hung a banner of their group.
Through their actions, the organisation wants to denounce that “the monarchy has actively taken part in the plundering of the resources of the Iberian Peninsula.”