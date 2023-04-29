2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Finestrat - € 135,000

Finestrat, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 135,000

If you are looking for a home in a quiet area but close to all services, this beautiful apartment in Finestrat is perfect for you. With mountain views , this apartment offers you a feeling of peace and serenity that you will love. With two bedrooms equipped with fitted wardrobes , this home is perfect for couples or small families. One of the rooms has an en-suite bathroom , which offers you greater privacy and comfort. In addition to the two bedrooms, this apartment has two full bathrooms, giving you all the space and comfort you need. The small terrace is perfect to enjoy the views while…