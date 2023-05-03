A MAN has been arrested in a Mutxamel park over an alleged sexual assault on a child aged under three years.

The incident happened in the Parque de Elche on Avenida de Alicante at around 7.00pm on Tuesday.

Parents of other children witnessed the inappropriate behaviour from the man and contacted the Mutxamel Policia Local.

Two patrols arrived quickly and spoke to witnesses.

They arrested the man who tried to hastily leave the park and was taken to the police station.

The only details made public about him was that he was in his forties and came from Alicante.

The father of the child also went to the station to file a complaint.

