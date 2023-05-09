CHARGES against former porn star Nacho Vidal have been provisionally dropped by a Valencia court in a bizarre case in which he was accused of involuntary manslaughter after a man died at his house during a ‘toad venom ritual’.

The incident took place in July 2019, when a photographer named Jose Luis Abad passed away after inhaling the venom of the reptile to create a hallucinogenic effect.

One year later, Vidal, 49, was arrested by the Civil Guard for his alleged involvement in the death.

In her ruling, the judge overseeing the case at the Javea court in Valencia region said that Abad had ‘voluntarily taken part in the ceremony’, and did so ‘having previously consumed cocaine’, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC.

A forensic report concluded that the mix of the venom that had been extracted from the frog and the cocaine had a deadly effect on the victim.

The judge concluded that there was not sufficient evidence of the involvement of Vidal, whose real name is Ignacio Jordá, in the death of Abad for the case to go forward.

The former actor, who starred in more than 700 porn movies, was facing a prison sentence of between one and four years had he been found guilty.

Vidal has always claimed he was innocent.

The decision by the judge to shelve the charges can still be appealed.

Read more: