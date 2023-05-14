2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool - € 125,000

Ciudad Quesada, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 125,000

The property has been maintained to the highest standard and has a spacious front balcony over looking the pool , It has very neutral and light decor giving the place a bright feel, with a larger than most open plan living space and two very generous double bedrooms. The apartment is in a private residential and just a couple of minutes from supermarkets, hairdressers, computer technical center, health center, bars and restaurants. Community Swimming pool and gardens that are well maintained, this property located on the top floor and has two bathrooms (one en-suite) and a family bathroom… See full property details