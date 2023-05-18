THE POLICIA NACIONAL have arrested a bank employee and a solicitor in Valencia for forging documents used by foreigners to apply for Spanish residency.

The two women, aged 35 and 53, altered papers including criminal record certificates as part of the scam.

The police investigation started after several people from Algeria and Columbia presented fake papers at the Valencia Immigration Office.

The solicitor used criminal record documents belonging to other clients in residency submissions, while the bank worker modified health insurance policies to show customers had far greater medical cover than what they actually had.

Both women, with no prior police records, have been charged with forging documents and were bailed after being interviewed at police stations.

Six residency applications using the bogus papers have been intercepted.

