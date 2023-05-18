A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly abusing a 12-year-old girl in Port de Pollenca (Mallorca).

The accused, a Colombian national, is said to have inappropriately touched the minor at a house he convinced her to go to.

Spanish media have published that penetration took place.

But the Olive Press has been told by the Guardia Civil this is not true.

“He inappropriately touched her but there was no penetration involved,” a Guardia Civil spokesperson has said to this newspaper.

It is believed that the parents of the minor went to the police station to report that her daughter was missing.

But they then received a call from the alleged victim’s brother explaining that she had come back home.

However, the daughter is said to have acted differently over the two following days.

She then said that the man had sexually abused her that evening.

The 19-year-old accused, who avoided prison after beating his former girlfriend in 2021, has been arrested.

Read more: