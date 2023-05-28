PLANS to resuscitate a project to build a 1,300 home urbanisation in Pego have suffered a major blow after an environmental impact study carried out 11 years ago was voided.

The regional secretariat for Ecological Transition says the study is ‘null and void’ as there was a five year limit for work to start at the Pego Golf site.

The secretariat added that the issue of planning permission is a different matter and comes under the Valencian Urban Planning department.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, Pego council asked for applicants to put in bids to develop the Pego Golf area covering 1.62 million square metres.

It received one submission from Denia-based CHG which owns and operates the Oliva Nova Golf resort.

The site was approved for construction in 2005 but a deal with a developer was not struck until eight years later, but nothing happened despite a positive environmental impact study being conducted in 2012.

The project was formally ‘moth-balled’ in 2020 before being resurrected late last year.