6 bedroom Villa for sale in Onil with pool - € 296,000

Onil, Alicante 6 beds 3 baths € 296,000

Villa of 328 m2 distributed over three floors with 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, spacious living room with fireplace, fully equipped kitchen with generous dimensions and garden views The house is distributed over three floors, finding the master bedroom and an auxiliary one on the central floor, communal bathroom, kitchen and two living – dining rooms On the same floor we find a spacious terrace for the spring summer seasons with access to the garden On the second floor we already discovered the remaining four bedrooms and an attic, a special children's play area Two of the bedrooms on the…