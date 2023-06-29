A MAN has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Valencia for sexually assaulting a boy, 3, and possessing child pornography.

The 35-year-old Argentine national was granted bail but had his passport withdrawn to prevent him leaving Spain.

He has been ordered to make regular court appearances but no details have been given over whether or not a restraining order has been imposed to keep him away from the mother and child.

The man lived in the same Valencia property as his girlfriend and her young son and built up a strong element of trust with the boy.

A police investigation started after the child’s mother filed a complaint and officers searched the home.

Computer equipment and other digital storage devices were removed after officers discovered child pornography on them.

A full viewing of the material uncovered videos and photographs of the man sexually abusing the boy.

A lot of obscene footage had also been downloaded from a restricted access website available via the ‘Dark Web’.

