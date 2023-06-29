A SOLDIER from Gibraltar spoke of a ‘dream come true’ after he clinched the gold medal at the European Masters Judo Heavyweight Championship in Tampere, Finland.

Ethaniel Jefferies-Mor beat off the finest judo talent in his category from across the continent, including Polish and Spanish rivals, to take top spot.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment soldier is the only Gibraltarian to ever get a personal invite to the European Judo Masters.

He is inter-services heavyweight champion and also won gold at the Island Games for Gibraltar.

British Forces Gibraltar saluted his ‘extraordinary display of strength, skill, and determination’.

“With nerves of steel and an unshakable resolve, Ethaniel executed stunning throws, precise groundwork, and masterful technique,” British Forces Gibraltar said in a statement.

“Each move displayed his years of dedicated training and experience.”

The local judo star beat Poland’s Witold Fijalkowski and Spain’s Moises Gomez in the event.

And Jefferies-Mor spoke glowingly about his colleagues, teammates and training partners on the Rock.

“Winning the gold medal at the European Masters Judo Heavyweight Championship is a dream come true.

“I am honoured and humbled to have had the opportunity to compete against such talented athletes.

“This victory is not just mine – it belongs to everyone who has supported and believed in me throughout my journey.”

The European Masters Games (EMG) is being held for the first time in Finland with athletes from 29 different sports.

Judo was one of the first sports on the calendar with the bouts taking place on June 26-27.

The fifth EMG, that offers both professional and amateur athletes the chance to compete together, will end on July 9.

