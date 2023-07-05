TWO SPANIARDS are being investigated in Valencia for illegally advertising stuffed Eagle Owls on animal sales forums on social media.

Two birds were offered for sale by the men aged 36 and 59 years, who face charges of breaking Flora and Fauna laws over the sale of protected species.

The Guardia Civil monitored specialist animal sales websites and social media pages when they came across the adverts featuring the owls.

Neither of the sellers could produce any documents that allowed them to keep the stuffed birds, let alone permission to sell this kind of wild animal.

The owls were seized by Guardia officers and handed over to judicial authorities.

A file concerning the two men has been sent to the Provincial Environmental Prosecutor’s Office.

