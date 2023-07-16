THE Nueva Alcazaba is a stunning hotel complex set in the heart of the Alpujarra Alta, just 4km from the area’s highest village of Trevelez, which is located at 1,476m.

With this privileged position, the Nueva Alcazaba is one of the highest hotels in the Iberian Peninsula to hold a 4-star rating. It is also one of the few hotels in this area to admit pets, meaning Fido can enjoy the local walking routes with you.

On 1 July, the hotel celebrated its third birthday with its current owners, who offer a friendly, personalised service. They come from two families – one from the Alpujarra, the other from Argentina.

Although the hotel lies within the municipality of Busquistar, it shares a main road with Trevelez, and is ideally located for cyclists, hikers, remote workers, single travellers, and those wanting a romantic or family break.

With its large restaurant and public salon, it is also perfect for special events including weddings, vow renewal ceremonies, communions, baptisms, private parties, and other celebrations.

The restaurant, which is open to the public, serves a range of Mediterranean dishes, using fresh ingredients. There are vegetarian and vegan dishes and special dietary requirements can be met. Many dishes are available as half portions, all are at reasonable prices.

Guests can enjoy a cocktail from the bar or chill out on the terrace with a quality ‘vino’.



For those wanting to stay in this inspirational hotel, the accommodation ranges from double rooms to junior suites and apartments for 2, 3 or 4 people. All rooms are bright and airy. Many have mountain views and private balcony, where you can relax amongst natural beauty.

The hotel has a well-equipped gymnasium, large games room (including ping pong), kids’ play area, basketball court and an outdoor swimming pool – open until October. Cyclists benefit from a workshop and secure parking for their bikes.

In the winter, the hotel is occasionally below the snowline, for a picture-postcard scene. Some rooms are equipped with wood-burners for the colder months.

The hotel has ample free parking with video surveillance.



Hotel Apartamento Nueva Alcazaba is at Carretera Órgiva Laujar km 37, Busquistar, 18416 Granada. For bookings or information, phone +34 679 07 63 38 or email contacto@hotelnuevaalcazaba.com .

Use the discount code OLIVEPRESS for 10% off bookings via www.hotelnuevaalcazaba.com or WhatsApp +34 679 07 63 38

READ MORE

OFFICIALLY MAGICAL: The magic and beautiful towns of Spain’s Granada as rated by two national schemes

CARVING A NAME FOR ITSELF: How Trevelez, one of Spain’s highest villages, has built a tourist trade around its famous cured ham