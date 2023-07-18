A POLISH national who fled his native country after the fatal 1997 shooting of a man has been arrested in Orihuela by the Policia Nacional.

He was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant and faces 25 years behind bars if convicted of the killing.

He belonged to a cross-border smuggling gang operating close to the Czech Republic and Germany in the nineties who fought with other groups for control of smuggling routes.

Recent Polish investigations discovered the body of a man who disappeared in the Lower Silesia area of the country with obvious signs that he died from bullet wounds.

Two Polish citizens were identified as the main suspects and both fled the country but one of them returned and was captured in the Warsaw area.

Information was passed on to the Fugitive Tracking Section of the Policia Nacional that the other suspect was in Spain and investigations led officers to an Orihuela home where he lived with his partner.

The man had been out of the country with his vehicle spotted on the Polish-German border, suggesting that he had might already have returned to Spain.

The Policia Nacional launched a surveillance operation at his Orihuela home and waited for him to return.

He duly did and was arrested as soon as he got out of his car.

READ MORE: