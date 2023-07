A stash of over 3,000 plants of marijuana has been seized in Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz).

The massive plantation was found inside an industrial unit in the municipality of San Isidro de Guadalete.

Agents of the Spanish Customs Agency found a total of 3,200 plants of marijuana and 70 kg of weed buds.

Police have arrested four people as part of the operation.

Meanwhile, agents are currently looking for a fifth person who managed to run away.