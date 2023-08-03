A BOY aged seven died on Wednesday after falling out of a fourth-floor apartment in Benicarlo in Castellon province. The Civil Guard told the Spanish press that the youngster was playing with his sister when he fell from a window into the building’s indoor courtyard.

According to the account of the authorities, the neighbours were alerted to the tragedy by the screams of the mother, and were able to raise call the emergency services.

The boy was taken to a Castellon hospital by helicopter, where he was admitted in critical condition with a broken leg and head injuries.

But as the Valencia region health department later confirmed, his life could not be saved and he died in the hospital.

Civil Guard sources said that an investigation into the tragic accident is ongoing.

