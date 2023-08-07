A BRITISH man suffered serious injuries in a brawl at a Torrevieja house early on Saturday morning which saw a Dutch national die from stab wounds.

The Finnish owner of the home on Calle Diego Puerta in the Torreta III urbanisation also sustained serious injuries and along with the British man, 40, was taken to Torrevieja hospital.

The Brit suffered head injuries and a stab wound to his abdomen.

The Guardia Civil and Torrevieja’s Policia Local were called by neighbours at around 3.00am after hearing shouting and noise from the property.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw the Dutch man, 40, lying dead and the other men needing urgent medical attention.

Knives and a hammer were used in the brawl according to the Informacion newspaper, which reported the Finnish home owner had lived at the terraced property for seven years and knew the other two men.

The Guardia are trying to clarify what led to the altercation and the two people in hospital have been tested for alcohol and drugs but the results have not been made public.

Some reports suggest that the Finn, 48, may have acted in self-defence when he was attacked with a knife by the Dutch man.