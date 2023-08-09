ALICANTE province will experience extremely hot temperatures of up to 43 degrees tomorrow, Thursday August 10.

The region will be hit by a new heatwave that will affect the south of Spain, presenting a ‘significant risk’ to people in the Alicante area, according to the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The overall highest temperatures in the region will be recorded inland, with most municipalities experiencing temperatures of over 40 ?.

Orihuela City will reach 43 degrees, while the hottest temperatures in the province will be in the municipalities of Pinoso and Villena, where thermometers will record 44 degrees.

Meanwhile, Alicante City, Torrevieja and Denia will be experiencing slightly cooler weather, with maximum temperatures of 35 degrees, which will however feel hotter due to thermal winds.

This latest heatwave, which is the third one of the summer, is caused by warm air masses from North Africa reaching the Iberian Peninsula.

Read more: