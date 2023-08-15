THE Palace of Viana in Cordoba is set to host a series of concerts during September nights as part of the Eclectic Nights event.

Returning once again, the Eclectic Nights series will bring a lineup of concerts to the Palace of Viana throughout September.

The musical events are aimed at making the transition from summer holidays to the regular routine more enjoyable by adding live music to the evenings of Cordoba.

Kicking off on Friday, September 15, the first performance will feature the Catalan composer and singer Maria Rodes.

Rodes will bring her unique blend of singer-songwriter melodies and experimental rhythms to the stage. Some of her well-known songs include “Me quedo contigo,” “Oasis,” and “Fui a Buscar el Sol.”

Following this, on Friday, September 22, the spotlight will shift to the Spanish pop-rock and indie pop band, The New Raemon.

With a songwriting journey that began in 2008, the group has accumulated hits like “El arbol de la vida,” “Te debo un baile,” and “Malasombra” over their fifteen-year career.

Both concerts are scheduled to take place in the courtyard of the Columns, accessible through Rejas de Don Gome Street.

In the event of rain, the concerts will be relocated to the Church of Magdalena. The performances will commence at 9:30pm, with doors opening half an hour earlier.

Tickets are currently available for purchase at the Palace of Viana (957496741) or through the website www.palaciodeviana.com. Ticket prices stand at €12 or €10 for holders of a Cajasur or Kutxabank Group card.

Dating back to the 14th century, the Palacio of the Marquises of Viana is situated in the heart of the vibrant Santa Marina neighbourhood. Encompassing an expansive area of over 6,500 square meters, the Viana Palace features nearly 4,000 square meters dedicated to courtyards, gardens, and open spaces.

