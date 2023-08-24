THE BODY of a woman in her 50’s was found floating in the waters at the mouth of Port Adriano on Wednesday morning.

She was wearing a bikini and the Guardia Civil in Calvia have as yet been unable to identify her.

Sunglasses that could have belonged to the woman were discovered on a nearby beach.

As is the regular practice in such cases, the duty coroner was summoned to the scene to formally certify her death.

An autopsy will be performed by the Institute of Legal Medicine, but death by drowning was ruled out in initial discussions between the coroner and the Guardia Civil.

No further information has been disclosed at this time.

Meanwhile on Thursday, a 59-year-old female tourist drowned at Playa de Palma.

She was spotted in the water at around 10.30am and had apparently suffered a cardiac arrest with paramedics unable to resuscitate her.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es