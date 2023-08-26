ENVIRONMENTAL groups are raging after hundreds of dead fish have appeared at Genal and Guadiaro rivers, in Costa del Sol municipality of Casares.

Verdemar Ecologistas en Accion have filed an official complaint to Spain’s Guardia Civil, arguing that the dead of the animals are a cause of the environmental atrocities that are being committed in the area.

“Uncontrolled water abstractions and water cuts are being carried out in the Guadiaro river for intensive tropical fruit irrigation on rainfed land,” the group said in a statement.

They insist that this is affecting the course of the rivers, ‘as there is no flow, due to overexploitation of the aquifer, fish and other habitats protected by the European Union are dying.’

They further point out that, if not tackled, the situation will get worse.

“There are now hundreds of fish dying, but the worst is yet to come,” the group concluded.

