El Moncayo, Alicante

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 195,000

2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in El Moncayo with pool garage - € 195,000

Discover the beautiful holiday corner townhouse in a quiet area of Guardamar del Segura, El Moncayo. It is located in a gated community with parking space outside. The urbanization has a community pool. The house has a beautiful garden with several terraces and exits from the house and the possibility of parking the vehicle inside. It is distributed over two floors and a private solarium with views of the Laguna Salada de La Mata and the mountains. An ideal option for families or friends looking for a relaxing vacation 600m from one of the best and clearest beaches in our area. The house is… See full property details

