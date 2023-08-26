2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in El Moncayo with pool garage - € 195,000

El Moncayo, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 195,000

Discover the beautiful holiday corner townhouse in a quiet area of Guardamar del Segura, El Moncayo. It is located in a gated community with parking space outside. The urbanization has a community pool. The house has a beautiful garden with several terraces and exits from the house and the possibility of parking the vehicle inside. It is distributed over two floors and a private solarium with views of the Laguna Salada de La Mata and the mountains. An ideal option for families or friends looking for a relaxing vacation 600m from one of the best and clearest beaches in our area. The house is… See full property details