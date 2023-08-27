2 bedroom Flat for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 282,000

Estepona, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 282,000

Magnificent penthouse in Estepona Downtown! With EXCELLENT LOCATION, ONLY 2 MIN WALK TO THE HISTORIC CENTER OF ESTEPONA where you can enjoy the beautiful streets of the town, its stores and restaurants. Close to supermarkets, schools and healthcare center. SOUTH FACING. This bright apartment has excellent panoramic views of the town with the sea in the background that you can enjoy from your living room and two terraces, it has a spacious living room on two levels, a fully equipped open kitchen, two bedrooms with dressing area, and two bathrooms one of them en suite. It also has a laundry… See full property details