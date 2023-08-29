A DEAD man has been found just outside Sevilla’s Plaza de Armas bus station, right in the city centre.

Police have confirmed that the deceased was a 54-year-old man whose corpse did not present any sign of violence.

Emergency services were alerted at 6.45am of a lifeless body lying on the stairs that lead to the station’s entrance.

However, when they arrived at the locus, they could only confirm his death, which had occurred during the night.

An autopsy has been carried out to determine the cause of death, but no further information has been revealed yet.

